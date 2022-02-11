National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives is an insurance company based out of Tokyo, Japan. The company was originally established in 1951 and acts as Japan’s mutual aid association of agricultural cooperatives. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives was created out of the Agricultural Cooperative Society Law which was enacted in 1947. The company would grow through both organic means and through acquisitions, launching a series of insurance products in the 1950s. The company would then join the insurance committee of the International Co-operative Alliance in 1964, continuing to grow with other strategic collaborations. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives would then establish an online network system between the National Federation and Prefectural Federations in 1974. The organization would then establish Zenkyoren Asset Management of America, Inc. in 1988, marking its expansion on an international scale. The organization would continue to be a part of numerous significant events and alliances on a global scale, opening a variety of centers such as the Zenkyoren East and West Japan Underwriting Centers in 2005 and then Makuhari Training Center in 2006, among many others, and working with further business alliances. The company currently operates as a subsidiary of Japan Agricultural Cooperatives and is also known by ZENKYOREN. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives invests most heavily in the finance sector, in fact, investing almost all of its managed assets in this sector, although the firm also invests in the information technology, consumer discretionary, health care, consumer staples, and utilities and telecommunications sectors to a lesser degree, among others. The company holds its allocations an average of over 22 quarters although National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives only holds its top 10 allocations for an average of 14.4 quarters. In the most recent quarter, the firm had a turnover rate of approximately 9.1%.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $8.87Bil. The top holdings were IVV(17.70%), SPY(16.62%), and VV(16.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’s top five trades of the quarter.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives reduced their investment in ARCA:VV by 822,000 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.11.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $174.735 per share and a market cap of $24.32Bil. The stock has returned -18.08% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 318,000 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 1,490,000. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.33.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $211.28 per share and a market cap of $27.55Bil. The stock has returned -17.88% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 339,000 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $192.239 per share and a market cap of $258.53Bil. The stock has returned -18.39% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 67,000 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 91,000. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/02/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.67 per share and a market cap of $450.37Bil. The stock has returned 6.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 52,000 shares of NYSE:TRV for a total holding of 104,000. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.58.

On 11/02/2022, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $183.96 per share and a market cap of $43.00Bil. The stock has returned 17.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

