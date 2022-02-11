Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $109.00Mil. The top holdings were IBN(15.70%), PGNY(15.48%), and XMTR(14.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 23,583 shares in NAS:NFLX, giving the stock a 5.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $222.12 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $279.43 per share and a market cap of $124.10Bil. The stock has returned -58.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 60,207 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 4.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.67 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $82.1626 per share and a market cap of $94.76Bil. The stock has returned -64.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-book ratio of 4.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:HQY by 69,944 shares. The trade had a 4.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.29.

On 11/02/2022, HealthEquity Inc traded for a price of $76.405 per share and a market cap of $6.46Bil. The stock has returned 12.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HealthEquity Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.37 and a price-sales ratio of 8.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 25,870-share investment in NYSE:WEX. Previously, the stock had a 3.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $157.19 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, WEX Inc traded for a price of $162.68 per share and a market cap of $7.07Bil. The stock has returned 12.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WEX Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 73.40, a price-book ratio of 4.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 18,215-share investment in NYSE:RH. Previously, the stock had a 3.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $269.95 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, RH traded for a price of $240.12 per share and a market cap of $5.68Bil. The stock has returned -63.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RH has a price-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-book ratio of 4.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

