CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 991 stocks valued at a total of $1.34Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.32%), AAPL(2.59%), and AMZN(2.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 183,549-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 6.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $272.8401 per share and a market cap of $148.54Bil. The stock has returned -29.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 248,239 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 4.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $264.05 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $226.1875 per share and a market cap of $1,682.55Bil. The stock has returned -31.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-book ratio of 9.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.43 and a price-sales ratio of 8.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 250,817 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 2.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.95 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.32 per share and a market cap of $2,368.13Bil. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-book ratio of 46.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.51 and a price-sales ratio of 6.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 270,333 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 2.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.4 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $94.545 per share and a market cap of $962.42Bil. The stock has returned -43.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 86.55, a price-book ratio of 7.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 112,775 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 2.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $279.27 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $222.12 per share and a market cap of $700.55Bil. The stock has returned -43.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-book ratio of 17.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.38 and a price-sales ratio of 10.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

