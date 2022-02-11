HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 223 stocks valued at a total of $386.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.76%), MSFT(6.00%), and AMGN(3.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 25,449 shares of NAS:ISTB for a total holding of 65,992. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.855 per share and a market cap of $5.04Bil. The stock has returned -8.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 28,625-share investment in NAS:UCTT. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.61 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc traded for a price of $31.41 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned -41.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 6,689 shares of NAS:QQQM for a total holding of 14,264. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.94.

On 11/02/2022, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $112.34 per share and a market cap of $5.08Bil. The stock has returned -29.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 19,870 shares of ARCA:IHDG for a total holding of 35,498. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.41.

On 11/02/2022, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $37.82 per share and a market cap of $1.21Bil. The stock has returned -12.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JCPI by 12,390 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.26.

On 11/02/2022, JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.95 per share and a market cap of $910.09Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

