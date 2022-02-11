STEPHENS INC /AR/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Stephens Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Little Rock, Arkansas. The company was originally established in 1933 by W.R. “Witt” Stephens, who set up the firm first to trade Arkansas Highway bonds, and has grown from its inception to now operate with additional locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, and Chicago. Stephens Inc. currently operates as a subsidiary of SI Holdings Inc. and has grown from its inception to now operate with 627 total employees of which 243 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology with a long term perspective to make its investment decisions. Stephens Inc. invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a third of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, consumer staples, health care, consumer discretionary, utilities and telecommunications, energy, and real estate sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Stephens Inc. holds its allocations for just over 14 quarters on average although the firm holds its top 10 allocations for 18.9 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Stephens Inc. has had a turnover rate of approximately 17%. Stephens Inc. oversees over $6.6 billion in total assets under management spread across over 9,600 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 1,500 which make up just over $1 billion of its managed assets. Both of the firm’s total assets under management and total number of accounts have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing significantly from $2.7 billion back in 2010 to well over twice that amount today. Stephens Inc. mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up over two thirds of its client base, and also provides to a variety of other clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1194 stocks valued at a total of $4.68Bil. The top holdings were VTI(2.65%), AAPL(2.50%), and IWD(2.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STEPHENS INC /AR/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, STEPHENS INC /AR/ bought 625,191 shares of ARCA:TFLO for a total holding of 642,271. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.24.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.4053 per share and a market cap of $3.76Bil. The stock has returned 1.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, STEPHENS INC /AR/ bought 236,825 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 249,916. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/02/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.18 per share and a market cap of $12.14Bil. The stock has returned -2.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

STEPHENS INC /AR/ reduced their investment in ARCA:VOE by 150,892 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.7.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $134.48 per share and a market cap of $15.67Bil. The stock has returned -7.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

STEPHENS INC /AR/ reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 82,084 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $192.385 per share and a market cap of $258.53Bil. The stock has returned -18.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, STEPHENS INC /AR/ bought 212,233 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 584,783. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 11/02/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.285 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 1.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

