St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 181 stocks valued at a total of $152.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(10.15%), AAPL(6.03%), and SCHM(4.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC bought 57,513 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 76,150. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/02/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $73.99 per share and a market cap of $40.47Bil. The stock has returned -2.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHX by 80,876 shares. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 11/02/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $45.3006 per share and a market cap of $29.17Bil. The stock has returned -17.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC bought 9,265 shares of ARCA:XLC for a total holding of 17,294. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.91.

On 11/02/2022, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $47.53 per share and a market cap of $8.06Bil. The stock has returned -40.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 25,380 shares in ARCA:PSQ, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.34 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $14.51 per share and a market cap of $1.61Bil. The stock has returned 29.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 16,300 shares in ARCA:SH, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.66 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.0701 per share and a market cap of $2.92Bil. The stock has returned 13.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

