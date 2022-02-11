Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

300 Atlantic Street Stamford, CT 06901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $2.22Bil. The top holdings were APTV(8.66%), IBN(8.46%), and ALKS(5.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 665,358-share investment in NAS:TEAM. Previously, the stock had a 5.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.56 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $176.715 per share and a market cap of $45.08Bil. The stock has returned -60.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 133.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -109.41 and a price-sales ratio of 17.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought 264,112 shares of NYSE:SE for a total holding of 1,088,271. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.57.

On 11/02/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $48.87 per share and a market cap of $27.32Bil. The stock has returned -86.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 33,338 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/02/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $310.935 per share and a market cap of $144.24Bil. The stock has returned -51.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-book ratio of 10.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.05 and a price-sales ratio of 8.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought 286,770 shares of NYSE:SLB for a total holding of 495,140. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.26.

On 11/02/2022, SLB traded for a price of $51.81 per share and a market cap of $73.48Bil. The stock has returned 57.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLB has a price-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-book ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 20,426 shares in NYSE:ELV, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $478.49 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $542.685 per share and a market cap of $129.59Bil. The stock has returned 30.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-book ratio of 3.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.