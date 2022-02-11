NorthRock Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 300 stocks valued at a total of $860.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(19.10%), SPYV(9.39%), and AAPL(6.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NorthRock Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

NorthRock Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 202,245 shares. The trade had a 2.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.1.

On 11/02/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $163.788 per share and a market cap of $75.06Bil. The stock has returned -35.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-book ratio of 7.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NorthRock Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 1,094,718 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/02/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $89.47 per share and a market cap of $1,154.86Bil. The stock has returned -38.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.49 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, NorthRock Partners, LLC bought 74,483 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 101,197. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 11/02/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.82 per share and a market cap of $41.89Bil. The stock has returned -23.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 79,560 shares in NAS:PFF, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.19 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $30.3101 per share and a market cap of $13.54Bil. The stock has returned -19.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

NorthRock Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 25,446 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.75.

On 11/02/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $90.64 per share and a market cap of $21.96Bil. The stock has returned -14.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MBS ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

