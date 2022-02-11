OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 242 stocks valued at a total of $665.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(17.85%), MTUM(10.50%), and LLY(9.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD bought 52,240 shares of NYSE:MCD for a total holding of 76,296. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.59.

On 11/02/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $274.43 per share and a market cap of $201.67Bil. The stock has returned 12.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.96 and a price-sales ratio of 8.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD bought 39,847 shares of NAS:ISRG for a total holding of 126,314. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $214.77.

On 11/02/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $242.32 per share and a market cap of $85.52Bil. The stock has returned -32.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-book ratio of 7.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.53 and a price-sales ratio of 14.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD bought 37,002 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 660,928. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $192.385 per share and a market cap of $258.53Bil. The stock has returned -18.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD bought 50,510 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 51,250. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 11/02/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.06 per share and a market cap of $29.08Bil. The stock has returned -10.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD bought 78,788 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 103,000. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 11/02/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.82 per share and a market cap of $41.89Bil. The stock has returned -23.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

