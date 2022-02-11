Security Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1350 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $167.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.50%), DHR(5.01%), and JPM(3.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Security Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Security Asset Management reduced their investment in NYSE:TFX by 5,257 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.14.

On 11/02/2022, Teleflex Inc traded for a price of $214.6975 per share and a market cap of $10.01Bil. The stock has returned -41.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teleflex Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Security Asset Management reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 6,521 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $222.12.

On 11/02/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $279.43 per share and a market cap of $124.10Bil. The stock has returned -58.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Security Asset Management bought 10,377 shares of NYSE:BX for a total holding of 25,786. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.85.

On 11/02/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $92.2064 per share and a market cap of $68.67Bil. The stock has returned -32.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-book ratio of 9.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.89 and a price-sales ratio of 6.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 5,169 shares in NAS:CDNS, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $171.96 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Cadence Design Systems Inc traded for a price of $149.83 per share and a market cap of $40.96Bil. The stock has returned -14.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cadence Design Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-book ratio of 15.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.03 and a price-sales ratio of 12.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Security Asset Management reduced their investment in NAS:TER by 9,770 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.17.

On 11/02/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $81.92 per share and a market cap of $12.82Bil. The stock has returned -41.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-book ratio of 5.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.