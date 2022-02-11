Aries Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 185 stocks valued at a total of $226.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.37%), MSFT(3.63%), and VB(3.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aries Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Aries Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 171,750 shares. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.23.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.765 per share and a market cap of $3.80Bil. The stock has returned -5.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Aries Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 24,650 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.065 per share and a market cap of $62.09Bil. The stock has returned -26.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Aries Wealth Management bought 20,075 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 42,628. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.02.

On 11/02/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $34.825 per share and a market cap of $20.13Bil. The stock has returned -29.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 19,620 shares in ARCA:CTA, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.03 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF traded for a price of $29.6 per share and a market cap of $225.09Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Aries Wealth Management reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 10,338 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 11/02/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.97 per share and a market cap of $21.27Bil. The stock has returned -8.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.