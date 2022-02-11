Retirement Income Solutions, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $266.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(22.04%), SPY(11.62%), and IJH(9.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Retirement Income Solutions, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc bought 10,074 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 161,144. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $384.75 per share and a market cap of $291.63Bil. The stock has returned -16.03% over the past year.

During the quarter, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc bought 40,769 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 50,386. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 11/02/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.8099 per share and a market cap of $29.29Bil. The stock has returned -5.19% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 48,033 shares in BATS:PDEC, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.64 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December traded for a price of $29.825 per share and a market cap of $206.54Mil. The stock has returned -3.79% over the past year.

During the quarter, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc bought 74,262 shares of NAS:PDBC for a total holding of 159,995. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.16.

On 11/02/2022, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $17.415 per share and a market cap of $7.52Bil. The stock has returned 19.99% over the past year.

During the quarter, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc bought 3,457 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 115,931. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $241.24 per share and a market cap of $61.70Bil. The stock has returned -14.14% over the past year.

