OIKOS HOLDINGS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $273.00Mil. The top holdings were VXUS(29.66%), VTI(27.03%), and VOO(16.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OIKOS HOLDINGS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 122,741-share investment in NAS:KDP. Previously, the stock had a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.83 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc traded for a price of $37.705 per share and a market cap of $53.54Bil. The stock has returned 7.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, OIKOS HOLDINGS LLC bought 122,750 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 289,550. The trade had a 3.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.24.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $82.33 per share and a market cap of $33.33Bil. The stock has returned -22.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, OIKOS HOLDINGS LLC bought 97,350 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 401,750. The trade had a 2.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.05.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $85.245 per share and a market cap of $39.13Bil. The stock has returned -18.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, OIKOS HOLDINGS LLC bought 56,900 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 229,700. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.07.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $46.37 per share and a market cap of $29.86Bil. The stock has returned -23.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, OIKOS HOLDINGS LLC bought 13,200 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 1,768,636. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.99.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $47.88 per share and a market cap of $44.90Bil. The stock has returned -24.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

