PDS Planning, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2200 W FIFTH AVE, SUITE 200 COLUMBUS, OH 43215

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 203 stocks valued at a total of $549.00Mil. The top holdings were VBR(7.26%), VEA(7.25%), and AGG(6.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PDS Planning, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PDS Planning, Inc bought 211,288 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 826,961. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.065 per share and a market cap of $62.09Bil. The stock has returned -26.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, PDS Planning, Inc bought 101,274 shares of NAS:BNDX for a total holding of 536,028. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.6.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.915 per share and a market cap of $44.82Bil. The stock has returned -12.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, PDS Planning, Inc bought 48,420 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 377,766. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $95.078 per share and a market cap of $76.57Bil. The stock has returned -15.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, PDS Planning, Inc bought 104,696 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,095,571. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.895 per share and a market cap of $90.89Bil. The stock has returned -23.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, PDS Planning, Inc bought 25,225 shares of ARCA:VBR for a total holding of 278,185. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.1.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $159.695 per share and a market cap of $23.51Bil. The stock has returned -10.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.