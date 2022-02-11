Rice Partnership, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $312.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.42%), GLD(5.86%), and INDA(5.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rice Partnership, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 181,191 shares in NYSE:USB, giving the stock a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.27 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $42.63 per share and a market cap of $63.16Bil. The stock has returned -27.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Rice Partnership, LLC bought 26,304 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 212,286. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.47 per share and a market cap of $2,368.13Bil. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-book ratio of 46.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.51 and a price-sales ratio of 6.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Rice Partnership, LLC bought 11,698 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 73,164. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/02/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $226.1875 per share and a market cap of $1,682.55Bil. The stock has returned -31.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-book ratio of 9.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.43 and a price-sales ratio of 8.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Rice Partnership, LLC bought 17,376 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 117,951. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $153.5 per share and a market cap of $48.75Bil. The stock has returned -8.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold Shares ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Rice Partnership, LLC bought 16,333 shares of NYSE:SRE for a total holding of 28,467. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $161.83.

On 11/02/2022, Sempra Energy traded for a price of $152.835 per share and a market cap of $47.86Bil. The stock has returned 22.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sempra Energy has a price-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

