J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $653.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(16.05%), MSFT(14.68%), and GOOG(6.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. bought 156,062 shares of NYSE:ETN for a total holding of 164,004. The trade had a 3.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.92.

On 11/02/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $154.69 per share and a market cap of $61.53Bil. The stock has returned -8.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. bought 89,959 shares of NYSE:AXP for a total holding of 155,663. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.36.

On 11/02/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $145.965 per share and a market cap of $109.13Bil. The stock has returned -14.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 11,835 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.47 per share and a market cap of $2,368.13Bil. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-book ratio of 46.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.51 and a price-sales ratio of 6.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 4,868 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/02/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $226.1875 per share and a market cap of $1,682.55Bil. The stock has returned -31.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-book ratio of 9.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.43 and a price-sales ratio of 8.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 8,554 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/02/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $89.52 per share and a market cap of $1,158.13Bil. The stock has returned -38.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

