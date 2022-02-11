Sunesis Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(34.88%), AGG(9.67%), and SPYV(9.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sunesis Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sunesis Advisors, LLC bought 27,389 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 145,838. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $95.078 per share and a market cap of $76.57Bil. The stock has returned -15.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 35,349-share investment in ARCA:BIV. Previously, the stock had a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.06 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $72.805 per share and a market cap of $12.22Bil. The stock has returned -15.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Sunesis Advisors, LLC bought 50,860 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 175,962. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.895 per share and a market cap of $90.89Bil. The stock has returned -23.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Sunesis Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VXUS by 26,857 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.92.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $47.88 per share and a market cap of $44.90Bil. The stock has returned -24.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 8,975 shares in NAS:BND, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.52 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.41 per share and a market cap of $79.87Bil. The stock has returned -15.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

