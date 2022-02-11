Ellevest, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1750 stocks valued at a total of $1.06Bil. The top holdings were VTI(23.21%), VEA(11.08%), and MUB(7.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ellevest, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ellevest, Inc. bought 71,016 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 1,364,687. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $192.385 per share and a market cap of $258.53Bil. The stock has returned -18.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Ellevest, Inc. bought 291,440 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 3,215,598. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.895 per share and a market cap of $90.89Bil. The stock has returned -23.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 149,105 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.99 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.285 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 1.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Ellevest, Inc. bought 191,744 shares of NAS:ESGE for a total holding of 1,379,273. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.19.

On 11/02/2022, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $27.81 per share and a market cap of $3.51Bil. The stock has returned -31.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Ellevest, Inc. bought 73,296 shares of NAS:ESGD for a total holding of 682,244. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.69.

On 11/02/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $59.92 per share and a market cap of $6.15Bil. The stock has returned -24.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

