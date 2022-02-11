Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 777 stocks valued at a total of $3.83Bil. The top holdings were ACIO(4.82%), ADME(3.88%), and IBDS(3.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,750,435-share investment in NAS:BSCO. Previously, the stock had a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.6 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.3294 per share and a market cap of $3.38Bil. The stock has returned -5.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BSCP by 1,482,633 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.31.

On 11/02/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.885 per share and a market cap of $1.72Bil. The stock has returned -7.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BSCQ by 1,539,719 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.17.

On 11/02/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $18.578 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -10.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 1,841,480 shares in NAS:BSCT, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.15 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $17.349 per share and a market cap of $163.91Mil. The stock has returned -15.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC bought 1,226,227 shares of ARCA:IBDT for a total holding of 5,050,186. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.8.

On 11/02/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $23.67 per share and a market cap of $553.88Mil. The stock has returned -14.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

