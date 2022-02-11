TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /NC/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 192 stocks valued at a total of $178.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.46%), DGRW(3.91%), and PG(3.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /NC/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /NC/ /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 14,987 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.15.

On 11/02/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $59.59 per share and a market cap of $257.48Bil. The stock has returned 9.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-book ratio of 11.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.05 and a price-sales ratio of 6.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 9,705-share investment in ARCA:HYG. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.87 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.47 per share and a market cap of $14.15Bil. The stock has returned -11.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 15,000-share investment in NAS:KHC. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.15 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, The Kraft Heinz Co traded for a price of $38.7 per share and a market cap of $47.37Bil. The stock has returned 8.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kraft Heinz Co has a price-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-book ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /NC/ /ADV bought 5,777 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 9,175. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 11/02/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $82.1626 per share and a market cap of $94.76Bil. The stock has returned -64.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-book ratio of 4.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 8,533-share investment in NYSE:GE. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.58 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $78.4936 per share and a market cap of $85.43Bil. The stock has returned -26.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 95.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

