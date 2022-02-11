Voss Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $350.00Mil. The top holdings were GFF(21.31%), EXTR(12.14%), and BXC(9.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Voss Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Voss Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SWIR by 996,609 shares. The trade had a 7.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.74.

On 11/02/2022, Sierra Wireless Inc traded for a price of $29.4 per share and a market cap of $1.15Bil. The stock has returned 70.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sierra Wireless Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Voss Capital, LLC bought 696,345 shares of NYSE:GFF for a total holding of 2,526,345. The trade had a 5.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.38.

On 11/02/2022, Griffon Corp traded for a price of $31.655 per share and a market cap of $1.80Bil. The stock has returned 18.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Griffon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 1,436,698 shares in NAS:RADI, giving the stock a 3.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc traded for a price of $9.2 per share and a market cap of $870.83Mil. The stock has returned -46.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.43 and a price-sales ratio of 6.69.

The guru established a new position worth 97,336 shares in NAS:EEFT, giving the stock a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.83 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Euronet Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $83.43 per share and a market cap of $4.13Bil. The stock has returned -26.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronet Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 90,081 shares in NAS:CROX, giving the stock a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.43 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Crocs Inc traded for a price of $68.615 per share and a market cap of $4.20Bil. The stock has returned -59.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crocs Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-book ratio of 8.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

