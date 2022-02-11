Running Oak Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4350 BAKER ROAD, SUITE 245 MINNETONKA, MN 55343

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $290.00Mil. The top holdings were TXRH(2.14%), CSL(2.13%), and TTC(2.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Running Oak Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 39,994-share investment in NYSE:KEYS. Previously, the stock had a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.05 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Keysight Technologies Inc traded for a price of $171.65 per share and a market cap of $30.71Bil. The stock has returned -7.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keysight Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-book ratio of 7.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.18 and a price-sales ratio of 6.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 43,162-share investment in NYSE:FCN. Previously, the stock had a 3.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.19 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, FTI Consulting Inc traded for a price of $159.085 per share and a market cap of $5.47Bil. The stock has returned 8.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FTI Consulting Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 47,210-share investment in NAS:TTEK. Previously, the stock had a 3.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.92 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Tetra Tech Inc traded for a price of $140.23 per share and a market cap of $7.48Bil. The stock has returned -20.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tetra Tech Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-book ratio of 6.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 20,722-share investment in NYSE:SHW. Previously, the stock had a 3.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $236.9 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Sherwin-Williams Co traded for a price of $222.52 per share and a market cap of $57.60Bil. The stock has returned -28.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sherwin-Williams Co has a price-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-book ratio of 22.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 22,937-share investment in NYSE:AON. Previously, the stock had a 3.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $282.68 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Aon PLC traded for a price of $282.14 per share and a market cap of $58.24Bil. The stock has returned -6.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 4.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.