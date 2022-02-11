Auxano Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $217.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(10.56%), AMZN(10.00%), and JMST(7.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Auxano Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 23,530 shares in ARCA:VTV, giving the stock a 1.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.34 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $138.4 per share and a market cap of $102.15Bil. The stock has returned -1.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Auxano Advisors, LLC bought 12,145 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 98,610. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/02/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $226.35 per share and a market cap of $1,682.55Bil. The stock has returned -31.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-book ratio of 9.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.43 and a price-sales ratio of 8.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Auxano Advisors, LLC bought 6,137 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 7,140. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $384.75 per share and a market cap of $291.63Bil. The stock has returned -16.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Auxano Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 14,000 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 11/02/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.06 per share and a market cap of $29.08Bil. The stock has returned -10.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 3,414 shares in ARCA:DIA, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.66 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $326.68 per share and a market cap of $29.08Bil. The stock has returned -7.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

