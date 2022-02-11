Laurel Wealth Planning LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 222 stocks valued at a total of $136.00Mil. The top holdings were NULV(11.70%), IEF(5.94%), and SCHD(5.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 84,120 shares in NAS:IEF, giving the stock a 5.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.09 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.35 per share and a market cap of $21.53Bil. The stock has returned -16.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:USFR by 160,706 shares. The trade had a 5.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 11/02/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.285 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 1.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought 31,896 shares of ARCA:IHDG for a total holding of 33,967. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.41.

On 11/02/2022, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $37.82 per share and a market cap of $1.21Bil. The stock has returned -12.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought 33,945 shares of BATS:NULV for a total holding of 514,887. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.18.

On 11/02/2022, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $34.28 per share and a market cap of $1.55Bil. The stock has returned -9.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 16,011-share investment in NAS:VIGI. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.16 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $64.855 per share and a market cap of $3.53Bil. The stock has returned -22.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

