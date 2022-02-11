Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4800 N. Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33431

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $367.00Mil. The top holdings were VPU(8.63%), IXUS(8.39%), and IWB(8.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 60 shares in ARCA:VPU, giving the stock a 8.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.09 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Utilities ETF traded for a price of $147.3298 per share and a market cap of $5.46Bil. The stock has returned 2.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Utilities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 2,131 shares in NAS:IUSG, giving the stock a 4.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.8 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $82.6 per share and a market cap of $10.74Bil. The stock has returned -25.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 366 shares in NAS:IBB, giving the stock a 3.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.02 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $129.72 per share and a market cap of $8.09Bil. The stock has returned -20.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 14 shares in NAS:APPN, giving the stock a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.52 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Appian Corp traded for a price of $49.195 per share and a market cap of $3.55Bil. The stock has returned -49.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Appian Corp has a price-book ratio of 17.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.15 and a price-sales ratio of 8.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC bought 12,456 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 83,816. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.68.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $53.41 per share and a market cap of $25.87Bil. The stock has returned -24.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.