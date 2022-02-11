CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 281 stocks valued at a total of $435.00Mil. The top holdings were PTLC(16.73%), SPLG(16.31%), and ESGU(11.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 70,853,314 shares of BATS:PTLC for a total holding of 72,746,986. The trade had a 16.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.6.

On 11/02/2022, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $37.754 per share and a market cap of $2.12Bil. The stock has returned -7.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 69,289,305 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 70,902,290. The trade had a 15.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $45.0569 per share and a market cap of $14.41Bil. The stock has returned -15.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 47,742,801 shares of NAS:ESGU for a total holding of 48,343,618. The trade had a 10.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.16.

On 11/02/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $85.09 per share and a market cap of $19.84Bil. The stock has returned -18.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 22,950,687 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 23,580,944. The trade had a 5.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 11/02/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.4001 per share and a market cap of $21.22Bil. The stock has returned -14.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 10,668,270 shares of NAS:XT for a total holding of 10,917,660. The trade had a 3.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.89.

On 11/02/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $46.94 per share and a market cap of $2.79Bil. The stock has returned -28.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

