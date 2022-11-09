Earlier this week, the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed its portfolio updates on its website for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on Sept. 30.

The Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) seeks sustainable long-term capital appreciation by investing mostly in Asian companies, excluding Japan, with a focus on emerging economies. It evaluates stocks using a bottom-up, fundamentals-based approach with a focus on long term results. The fund is managed by Sharat Shroff, Inbok Song, Winnie Chwang and Andrew Mattock.

The fund’s top buys for the third quarter were Chinese internet stocks Pinduoduo Inc. ( PDD, Financial) and KE Holdings Inc. ( BEKE, Financial). It also traded its U.S.-listed shares of JD.com Inc. ( JD, Financial) ( HKSE:09618, Financial) for more Hong Kong-listed shares of the stock.

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

Pinduoduo Inc.

The fund established a new holding of 735,000 shares in Pinduoduo Inc. ( PDD, Financial), giving the stock a weight of 1.05% in the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $58.13.

Pinduoduo is a Chinese tech company that focuses on agricultural e-commerce, connecting farmers and consumers through its interactive social commerce platform. By enabling this massive online farmer’s market, it helps improve profits for farmers and reduce costs for consumers.

This company’s strength comes from its narrow specialization in agricultural e-commerce, which allows it to focus on being the best at one thing rather than just good at many things. It’s also a disruptor that is helping get food to market faster than might otherwise be possible, as smaller farmers are able to sell their goods more efficiently rather than waiting for some mega-corporation to take over their farms and optimize supply chains.

KE Holdings Inc.

The fund also bought 1,625,000 shares of KE Holdings Inc. ( BEKE, Financial), giving the stock a weight of 0.65% in the equity portfolio at the quarter’s average share price of $16.19.

KE Holdings provides an online platform called Beike to facilitate housing transactions and services in China, including new home sales, rentals, home renovation and financial services.

The Chinese housing market is undergoing a slowdown at the moment, so KE Holdings could be in for a tough time, much like Zillow Group (ZG) is seeing a slowdown in the U.S. housing market. A housing market slowdown means lower search and sales volume for real estate, both of which cut into profits. In the second quarter of 2022, the company reported a 47.6% year-over-year decrease in gross merchandise volumes. However, the company believes it could see a recovery soon due to the easing of home purchase restrictions and pandemic prevention measures in China. Even if the recovery is delayed more than expected, the company has a strong market position in real estate technology and an extensive network of service providers for home improvement.

JD.com Inc.

The fund sold all 895,800 of its U.S.-listed shares of JD.com Inc. ( JD, Financial) ( HKSE:09618, Financial) and bought another 1,791,600 Hong Kong-listed shares, bringing the total Hong Kong-listed holding to 3,469,907 shares. During the quarter, the stock traded around $59.23 per U.S. share and 232.77 Hong Kong dollars ($29.65) per Hong Kong share.

JD.com, aka Jingdong and formerly called 360buy, is one of the two largest B2C e-commerce companies in China in terms of transaction volume and revenue, the other being Alibaba’s ( BABA, Financial) Tmall. The majority of its revenue is derived from online direct sales.

Compared to Alibaba, JD.com’s business structure is simpler and has better first-party logistics foundations. While Alibaba is focusing on expanding its lower-margin retail businesses and its currently unprofitable cloud and digital media segments, JD.com is focusing on its high-margin first-party logistics platform and its (also unprofitable at the moment) cloud business. Because of its narrower focus and smaller scale, JD.com also faces less regulatory scrutiny than Alibaba. On the other hand, the fact that the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) decided to transfer its U.S.-listed holding in the stock to Hong Kong could potentially indicate that the fund managers see a high risk of the stock being delisted from U.S. exchanges as part of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the fund held shares in 59 common stocks valued at a total of $4.38 billion. The turnover rate for the quarter was 3%.

The top holdings were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TPE:2330) with 6.25% of the equity portfolio, ICICI Bank Ltd ( NSE:ICICIBANK, Financial) with 3.74% and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ( XKRX:005930, Financial) with 3.38%.

In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most invested in the technology, consumer cyclical and financial services industries.