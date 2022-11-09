VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSX-V:LDI) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a directors' resolution, it has changed its name to Storm Exploration Inc. ("Storm", or the "Company"). There will also be a change to the Company's trading symbol.

The TSX Venture Exchange will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the change in the Company's name and symbol, and it is anticipated that the common shares of the Company will commence trading under its new name of Storm Exploration Inc. on or about November 9, 2022. The Company's trading symbol will be changed to "STRM". The CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change to 86218J105 and CA86218J1057 respectively.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

Furthermore, the Company will launch a new website at www.stormex.cato coincide with the name change.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Lithoquest Resources Inc.

+1 (604) 506-2804

[email protected]

SOURCE: Lithoquest Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723559/Lithoquest-Resources-Announces-a-Name-Change-to-Storm-Exploration-Inc



