BMO Financial Group Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 7.00 Percent

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group today announced that it is increasing its US$ prime lending rate from 6.25 percent to 7.00 percent, effective November 3, 2022.

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

