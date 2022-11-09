GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to discuss new and updated features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

He kicked things off with a discussion on the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hike and the yield curve, showing users how they can monitor changes in the spread.

Using Moody’s Corp. ( MCO, Financial), Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) and several other stocks as examples, Tian then went on to introduce a new feature associated with the Interactive Chart. Users can now create and add customized charts to the Stock Summary page using the “Add to Dashboard” button. While the option to include multiple stocks is not currently supported, he said that users can add economic indicators to the charts. Users can also pin the chart to the quick access menu to save time when doing research on a company.

He also showed users how they can benefit from using popular features like the All-in-One Screener and the Compare tab.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the coming months!