Elgato, a leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, today unveiled Facecam Pro, the first ever webcam to sport 4K capture at 60 frames per second. Boasting a large area Sony sensor, a wide-angle photographic lens with variable focus, a revolutionary image processor, and onboard flash memory, the premium plug-and-play webcam allows creators to produce Ultra High Definition video without the need for an elaborate camera setup. This groundbreaking technology combined with Elgato’s powerful Camera Hub software makes Facecam Pro the new benchmark in the global webcam industry.

Last year’s launch of Facecam was our first step in pushing webcam technology and performance forward. Facecam Pro represents a leap,” said Julian Fest, SVP and GM of Elgato. “We didn’t set out to build another webcam. Instead, we set out to pioneer a state-of-the-art camera with plug and play connectivity and incredibly video quality. Alongside our other webcam products – EpocCam, Cam Link 4K, Cam Link Pro, Facecam – we now offer an incredible suite of solutions for content creators, remote workers, even professional broadcasters. (Photo: Business Wire)

Facecam Pro features the studio-grade f/2.0 21 mm Elgato Autofocus Lens, which can also be set manually within a focus range of 10 cm / 4 in. to infinity. A field of view up to 90 degrees allows for wide studio shots or group video calls, while the state-of-the-art, large area 1/1.8″ SONY® STARVIS™ Sensor captures exceptional detail, even when using effects like pan, tilt, and zoom, or when lighting is suboptimal. Rounding off the webcam’s high-end performance is Elgato’s latest image signal processor, a powerhouse of a chip that is responsible for encoding and streaming 4K60 video via USB 3.0 with ultra-low latency – all while facilitating instant light correction, automatic noise reduction, and a slew of other nano-computations that deliver phenomenal video quality in any setting. Even when using apps that do not support 4K60 video input, the processor applies an advanced algorithm that turns raw 4K60 video into 1080p60 video, allowing you to stream better-looking Full HD video than you would with a standard 1080p webcam.

Elgato once again offers an exemplary software-enhanced user experience in the form of Camera Hub, which gives you DSLR-like control of settings such as field of view, exposure, and white balance. Cinematic PTZ effects – namely pan, tilt, and zoom – can be applied without pixilation thanks to Facecam Pro’s powerful sensor and ISP, while creators with GeForce RTX GPUs can benefit from NVIDIA Broadcast integration, which enables AI-powered effects like background replacement and cinematic background blur. With one mouse click, Camera Hub settings are saved directly to Facecam Pro for instant recall when restarting or switching computers. Like all Elgato software, Camera Hub works with Stream Deck for instant, tactile control of camera settings, and integration with your entire audiovisual setup. The Camera Hub plugin, updated for Facecam Pro and available today on the Stream Deck Store, enables you to trigger preset pan, tilt, and zoom transitions by simply tapping a key on Stream Deck.

Facecam Pro comes with a robust monitor mount that features an industry standard ¼-inch thread for attaching the webcam to Elgato Multi Mount or any compatible tripod. Also included is a USB-C to USB-C cable to get you connected right out of the box.

Whether you’re just getting started or looking to upgrade, Facecam Pro equips you with industry-leading hardware and software to create professional 4K60 video of the highest caliber.

