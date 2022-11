Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the “Company Information” section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call access code is 3983556.

A replay of the call will be available through December 9, 2022 by dialing (888) 325-4187 or, for international callers, (203) 369-3403. The replay access code is 3983556. The call will also be archived at www.wynnresorts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005944/en/