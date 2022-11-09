Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 09, 2022!

Viracta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. ( VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated cancers, today announced that company leadership is scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at four investor conferences in November.

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference (in-person)
Presentation Date:Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Presentation Time:3:35 PM ET
Format:Formal presentation
Presenter:Dan Chevallard, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
13th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (in-person)
Presentation Date:Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Presentation Time:5:35 PM GMT / 12:35 PM ET
Format:Formal presentation
Presenter:Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer
Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference (in-person)
Presentation Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Presentation Time: 10:30 AM ET
Format: Formal presentation
Presenter: Mark Rothera
5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (virtual)
Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Presentation Time:1:50 PM ET
Format: Fireside chat
Presenters:Mark Rothera and Lisa Rojkjaer, Chief Medical Officer

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under “Events and Webcasts” at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts. The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company focused on the treatment of virus-associated cancers. Viracta’s lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational, open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent/metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashleigh Barreto
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

