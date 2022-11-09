Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its third quarter 2022 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter, including its financial results, are available on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.

“We continue to demonstrate strong progress across the three elements of our business - the Aurora Driver, operations & service delivery, and the truck platform, and we remain squarely focused on executing our plan to launch Aurora Horizon by the end of 2024,” said Aurora CEO and Co-founder Chris Urmson. “We are confident in our strong path to market, differentiated technology, and industry-leading team, and we continue to believe autonomous technology will be the next fundamental change in ground transportation.”

The company will host a business review call today, November 2, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech and an accompanying presentation has also been posted to the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora works with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Toyota, Uber, FedEx, U.S. Xpress, Schneider, Werner, Covenant, and Uber Freight. To learn more, visit %3Ci%3Ewww.aurora.tech%3C%2Fi%3E.

