MBIA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MBIA Inc. (

NYSE:MBI, Financial) today posted its third quarter 2022 financial results on its website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.mbia.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fdefault.aspx. The financial results will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, the Company will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Thursday, November 3 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results and other issues related to the Company. The conference call webcast will be available on MBIA’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.mbia.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets. Please visit MBIA’s website at www.mbia.com.

