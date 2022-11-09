SEATTLE, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group” or “the Company”) ( PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today announced the appointment of Shawn Tabak as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 9, 2022. Marty Heimbigner, Porch Group’s current Chief Financial Officer, will remain with the Company for a transitional period in a supporting role.



“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Shawn to Porch Group. With his strategic background, specifically within the technology industry, we are confident that he is well suited to help drive our company forward and create additional value for our customers, employees, and shareholders,” said Matt Ehrlichman, CEO, Chairman and Founder of Porch Group. “On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire Porch Group team, I would also like to thank Marty for his leadership over the last several years.”

As the new CFO, Tabak will be responsible for the Company's finance, accounting, audit, treasury and investor relations functions.

About Shawn Tabak:

Tabak was most recently the CFO of Naked Wines, Plc, a leading direct-to-consumer wine business. Prior, Tabak served as VP of Finance at Upwork, Inc., VP of Investor Relations and Treasury at Shutterfly, LLC, and as CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance at Clean Power Finance, Inc. He began his career working for the big four accounting firm, KPMG LLP, where he earned his CPA and advised clients across the technology and internet sectors on M&A and other finance transactions. Tabak holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“I am delighted to join Porch Group and help reinvent homeowners insurance while we make homeownership simpler,” said Tabak. “I am excited to build upon the successes of Porch Group, while focusing on profitable growth and financial performance that will generate value for years to come.”

For more information about Porch Group’s leadership team, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.porchgroup.com.

About Porch Group:

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 28,500 home services companies, such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch Group provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch Group, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Forward-looking Statements

