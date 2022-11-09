Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation and fleet+management solutions, celebrates today’s recognition from %3Ci%3ERedefining+the+Road%3C%2Fi%3E, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT), as one of the “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” in 2022. The award showcases leading companies that demonstrate a commitment to continually improving their work environments and are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.

WIT awards this recognition based on several factors: corporate cultures that celebrate gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities. This year, 15,000 votes were cast to identify the top companies working to advance the employment of women in the trucking industry.

“From the boardroom to the warehouse, our commitment to gender inclusion and diversity is central to our business strategy and we are proud to foster opportunities for women to develop rewarding careers across every part of our business,” says Diana Anderson, vice president of talent management and human resources at Ryder, who also heads-up Ryder’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Ryder’s efforts to address the transportation industry’s gender gap intentionally prioritize the success of internal skills development and engagement programs that foster female leadership and mentorship opportunities within the company. Active for more than a decade, Ryder’s Women Leadership Forum supports the development of women leaders through networking events, career development programs, and collaborative activities.

Ryder actively tracks its workforce diversity statistics—a measurable outcome of its efforts to attract and retain a diverse and inclusive workforce. Through the end of September, 24% of Ryder’s new hires were female, advancing the total percentage of women in our company to an above industry index of 22%.

Earlier this year, six Ryder employees were recognized as part of WIT’s 2022 “Top+Women+to+Watch+in+Transportation,” which honors the top performing women in the industry who not only have had significant career accomplishments in the last year, but go the extra mile to support other women and help to improve gender equality at their own companies and/or industrywide.

“Recognizing the companies that make an extra effort to attract, retain, and promote women is part of our mission to celebrate the successes of our members. We appreciate the support Ryder provides to create a more gender diverse workforce,” says Ellen Voie, WIT president & CEO.

Ryder further sponsors WIT’s scholarship program, which makes technical training and education more affordable for women who strive to grow a career in transportation.

“Bringing in diverse voices and perspectives is undoubtedly a driver of innovation and growth, and we celebrate Women In Trucking’s efforts to promote best practices in our industry,” adds Delores Lail, Ryder’s senior vice president of sales for the south region and a member of the WIT board of directors.

For the full list of Women In Trucking’s Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation in 2022, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenintrucking.org%2Fpress-releases%2Fwomen-in-trucking-association-names-2022-top-companies-for-women-to-work-for-in-transportation

