ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. ( MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2022.

BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series | Oncology Day (Virtual). Members of MacroGenics’ senior management team will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 9 at 2:30 pm ET. A replay link will be provided after the conference. MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference (New York) . MacroGenics' President & CEO, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 15 at 10:55 am ET. MacroGenics' management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.



Evercore ISI 5th Annual HEALTHCONx Conference (Virtual). MacroGenics' President & CEO, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 30 at 8:50 am ET. MacroGenics' management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.



Webcasts of the above may be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics’ website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm . The Company maintains archived replays of webcasts on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com . MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

