DODGEVILLE, Wis., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. ( LE) today reported that it made the following inducement grants to Andrew J. McLean on November 1, 2022, in connection with his commencement of employment and appointment as Chief Executive Officer – Designate. The grants were not made under a shareholder approved equity plan and were previously described in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Lands’ End with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 12, 2022.



Mr. McLean’s inducement grants consist of an inducement sign-on grant of 115,633 restricted stock units, payable in the form of shares of Lands’ End, Inc. common stock (“Common Stock”), and an inducement sign-on grant of options to purchase up to 168,081 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price equal to $10.81 per share, which in each case will vest 25%, 25% and 50% per year, on, respectively, the first three anniversaries of Mr. McLean’s November 1, 2022 start date, subject to his satisfaction of vesting conditions.

Lands’ End, Inc. ( LE, Financial) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, through our own Company Operated stores and through third-party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

