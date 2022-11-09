The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of FIGS, Inc. (“FIGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FIGS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2021, FIGS completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 34.3 million shares of Class A common stock for $22 per share.

On May 12, 2022, FIGS announced disappointing financial results, adjusting its expected sales, gross margins, and EBITDA due to supply chain issues. The Company also admitted that it had continued to rely on air freight instead of the less expensive option of overseas shipping, despite previous claims that air freight was transitory.

On this news, FIGS’s stock fell $3.21, or 25%, to close at $9.64 per share on May 13, 2022, significantly below the IPO price, thereby injuring investors.

