Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 09, 2022!

HII Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.24 per Share

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (:HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share, a $0.06 increase over the $1.18 per share dividend paid in each of the prior four quarters. The $1.24 per share dividend will be payable on Dec. 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 25, 2022.

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:


Contact:

Brooke Hart (Media)
[email protected]
202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)
[email protected]
757-380-2104


ti?nf=ODY4Nzg2NCM1MjM5OTE0IzIwMTA4ODQ=
Huntington-Ingalls-Industries-.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles