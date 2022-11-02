Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 09, 2022!

Associated Banc-Corp Increases Prime Rate

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 2, 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), the holding company for Associated Bank, N.A., announced today it has increased the bank's prime rate from 6.25 percent to 7 percent, effective November 2, 2022.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $38 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Contact: Jennifer Kaminski
Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576 | [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG23596&sd=2022-11-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-banc-corp-increases-prime-rate-301666768.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

WRITTEN BY

