AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, today announced it has again been named one of the World%26rsquo%3Bs+Top+Female-Friendly+Companies by Forbes. Aptar is ranked 70 out of the 400 companies included for 2022. For this ranking, Forbes partnered with Statista to identify global companies leading the way in supporting women in the workplace and world at large.

“We are honored to be included on Forbes’ World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies list for the second year in a row,” said Shiela Vinczeller, Aptar’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “This award reflects our diverse, equitable and inclusive culture, which has allowed us to retain and attract female talent. Our Board of Directors is comprised of 40% women and our executive committee is 37% women. Aptar is also progressively increasing the percentage of females in senior leadership positions because we understand the value of female leadership and how this can enrich both our business and the lives of our employees.”

Marcia Thomas, Director, Global Diversity & Inclusion, shared, “This year we continued to make great strides on our diversity, equity and inclusion journey. We know that by supporting employees through mentoring and our women-led employee resource group, ALIGN, we can ensure that we have the most capable leaders at all levels of the organization.”

Multi-national companies were evaluated through an independent survey of 85,000 women in 36 countries where a three part methodology was used to generate the ranking. This methodology included the employee score where women rated their employers performance across a series of gender-related topics, the public opinion score which surveyed how women perceive companies in terms of gender equality and the leadership score which includes the objective criteria such as the presence of women in leadership positions both within the organization and on the Board of Directors.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

