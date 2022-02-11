Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1600 Broadway Denver, CO 80202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $78.00Mil. The top holdings were USFR(8.88%), SHY(8.57%), and LLY(2.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:USFR by 103,076 shares. The trade had a 5.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 11/02/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.29 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 1.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 29,200 shares. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 11/02/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.74 per share and a market cap of $29.27Bil. The stock has returned -5.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 47,346-share investment in NYSE:SU. Previously, the stock had a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.59 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Suncor Energy Inc traded for a price of $34.09 per share and a market cap of $46.55Bil. The stock has returned 37.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 18,973-share investment in NYSE:XOM. Previously, the stock had a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.3 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $109.61 per share and a market cap of $451.37Bil. The stock has returned 74.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 44.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 23,096-share investment in NYSE:PBH. Previously, the stock had a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.37 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $54.28 per share and a market cap of $2.70Bil. The stock has returned -10.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.