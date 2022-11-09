MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) ( NYSE:ML, Financial), the go-to destination for personalized financial content, products and advice, announced today its participation at the following conferences in November:

Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference

Attending: Monday, November 14th

Where: New York, NY

13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Attending: Thursday, November 17th

Where: New York, NY

NYSE Financials Virtual Investor Access Day

Attending: Tuesday, November 29th

Where: Virtual

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Attending: Wednesday, November 30th

Where: Scottsdale, AZ

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or MoneyLion’s Investor Relations team at [email protected].

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is the go-to destination for personalized financial content, products and advice. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102006111/en/