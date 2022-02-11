Summit Rock Advisors, LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $128.00Mil. The top holdings were XLE(60.96%), IWN(34.10%), and VT(4.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Rock Advisors, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Summit Rock Advisors, LP bought 241,335 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 1,084,604. The trade had a 13.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.94.

On 11/02/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $88.68 per share and a market cap of $42.19Bil. The stock has returned 60.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Summit Rock Advisors, LP reduced their investment in ARCA:IWN by 81,138 shares. The trade had a 9.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.62.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $141.22 per share and a market cap of $11.90Bil. The stock has returned -15.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Summit Rock Advisors, LP bought 35,271 shares of ARCA:VT for a total holding of 66,600. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.52.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $82.31 per share and a market cap of $22.08Bil. The stock has returned -21.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 7,448-share investment in NYSE:WMS. Previously, the stock had a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.46 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc traded for a price of $113.45 per share and a market cap of $9.48Bil. The stock has returned 0.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-book ratio of 8.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 102,880 shares in NYSE:PL, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.52 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Planet Labs PBC traded for a price of $5.12 per share and a market cap of $1.38Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Planet Labs PBC has a price-book ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.13 and a price-sales ratio of 15.34.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

