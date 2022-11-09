WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation ( WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will hold meetings with analysts and investors during Piper Sandler’s East Coast Financial Services Conference and at the Mid-Atlantic Bank Summit hosted by D.A. Davidson.



Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Art Bacci, Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer, will be attending both events. Participation at Piper Sandler’s conference will be on November 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida and at D.A. Davidson’s summit on November 15, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Presentation Materials: WSFS will present its current Investor Presentation, which is available on the Investor Relations section of WSFS’ website.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $61.4 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Dominic C. Canuso

(302) 571-6833

[email protected]

Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo

(215) 253-5566

[email protected]