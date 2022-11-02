Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 09, 2022!

PNC BANK, N.A. CHANGES PRIME RATE

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank, N.A. announced an increase in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 7.00% is effective tomorrow, Nov. 3, 2022.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Timothy Miller
(412) 762-4550
[email protected]

PNC_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE23640&sd=2022-11-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-bank-na-changes-prime-rate-301666889.html

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE23640&Transmission_Id=202211021722PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE23640&DateId=20221102
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles