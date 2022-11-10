Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (“TuSimple”) (NASDAQ: TSP) breached their fiduciary duties to TuSimple and its shareholders. If you are a TuSimple shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of TuSimple’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage TuSimple in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether TuSimple and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On October 31, 2022, TuSimple announced that the Board had fired Xiaodi Hou as Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Technology Officer of TuSimple. The Wall Street Journal had reported the previous day that TuSimple and Hou were being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. regarding whether TuSimple improperly financed and transferred technology to Hydron Inc., a China-backed startup founded in 2021 by TuSimple co-founder Mo Chen, and whether Hou breached fiduciary duties and securities laws by failing to properly disclose TuSimple’s relationship with Hydron.

What You Can Do

If you are a TuSimple shareholder, you may have legal claims against TuSimple's directors and officers.

