McCutchen Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $464.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(17.99%), VEA(12.85%), and VEU(12.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were McCutchen Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, McCutchen Group LLC bought 71,904 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 708,712. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $80.67 per share and a market cap of $32.71Bil. The stock has returned -24.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.16.

During the quarter, McCutchen Group LLC bought 137,520 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 723,939. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.77 per share and a market cap of $61.56Bil. The stock has returned -26.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

During the quarter, McCutchen Group LLC bought 112,420 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 1,321,308. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $45.75 per share and a market cap of $29.50Bil. The stock has returned -24.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, McCutchen Group LLC bought 13,302 shares of ARCA:IWV for a total holding of 159,847. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $229.05.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $217.27 per share and a market cap of $10.04Bil. The stock has returned -19.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

McCutchen Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:USRT by 24,842 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.39.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $48.37 per share and a market cap of $1.84Bil. The stock has returned -21.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2418.50.

